Fans of the Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club held a vigil this weekend outside the club's stadium in London calling for the release of British citizen and Spurs fan Emily Damari who has been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over a year.

The fans, who gathered before the day's match at the behest of Stop The Hate UK, chanted: "She's one of own, Emily Damari, bring Emily home!"

Stop the Hate UK organizer Itai Galmundy told the UK Jewish News: “The whole point of us coming here today as British football fans is to raise awareness with British people about the plight of a British young lady who has been held for over a year in the dungeons of Hamas. That’s why we are coming to talk to them.”

He added: “Like any other British person, she likes to go to the pub, to have a pint, she likes to have a cup of tea, she likes dry humor and she loves Spurs. We believe the British public is just not aware of this problem and we regard it as a British problem. It’s got nothing to do with Israel. It’s got nothing to do with the fact that she’s a Jew. It only has to do with the fact that she’s a fellow Brit. And they need to know that we have to bring her home. That’s why we are going to Tottenham today.”