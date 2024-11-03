On Sunday the court extended the arrest of one of the suspects in the case of document leaks at the Prime Minister's Office, following a Shin Bet, police and IDF investigation, in which several suspects were arrested.

The suspect worked regularly in Netanyahu's office. Another worker who was also arrested in this case was released from custody.

The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court held a hearing today on the request of various media channels to lift the gag order on the affair, involving the illegal delivery of classified information to the German newspaper Bild.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of breaching Israel’s security after they illegally provided classified information to a foreign agent. It is claimed that "the suspects’ actions endangered sensitive information and sources of information and also harmed the goals that were achieved during the war in the Gaza Strip."

Kan News reported that a spokesman, close to the Prime Minister and his aides, did not pass the Shin Bet's security clearance tests and still continued to serve as spokesman in Netanyahu's office, where he was exposed to classified information and documents, some of which have been allegedly leaked to the foreign media.