Agam Goldstein, who was abducted by Hamas in Gaza and released, published new photos today (Sunday) along with her brother of the days when she was held captive by Hamas and asked to do everything possible to free the remaining hostages there.

"Sitting there in the tunnel in Gaza, we were photographed asking to go home. With weary, frightened eyes that had seen the worst the day before and were afraid of what they would see next. Today is 3.11.24, and on this date last year I did not know that in three weeks I would be released, I did not know if I would survive, if I would meet more hostages. I was afraid of what my eyes would see. I did not want to see any more disasters. More pain", wrote Goldstein.

"Those eyes, which I will never be able to speak all that they have seen. Those eyes which looked every day at the clock, waited, not knowing for what. Those eyes which looked closely at the hostages there. I looked into your eyes and did not know that it would take so long. How can we ever look into your eyes again? What can we say to you? What do you see there? What are they doing to you from the day we parted? Today in my eyes I see you, and then I see people who you are not first in their priorities," she added.

She added: "I see you, and then I see your mother fighting for you everywhere she can. I see two worlds and know what you see there. Look me in the eye, the lost and weary ones in the picture, and tell me I'll have to survive like this for another 51 days. I wouldn't believe it. And I am angry, for if they had released me a week before, I would have been spared so much. Even a day before."

"So what do I say to them? Another 400 days and how much we could have spared them from what their eyes will see. And how much more are we adding to them with every moment of delay and postponement? Look them in the eye, and for how much longer will you ask them to survive like this?" she concluded.