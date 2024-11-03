One of the United States’ foremost white supremacists, Richard Spencer, has called for followers to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.

According to Spencer, Harris is the “best manager of the American empire” because she seems unlikely to support Israel.

“If there is a regional conflict between Israel and Iran, Trump seems much more likely to not only support Israel in this, but take part in it, start bombing Iranian nuclear facilities,” Spencer added.

"For better or for worse, [she] goes with the flow," he told the New York Post, "And in my mind, that flow is going towards centrism, towards rational government, towards a sort of democratic hegemony. This is something that I can responsibly support. So, I’m happily voting for Kamala Harris.”