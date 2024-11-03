At the end of last week (Thursday), The Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael “Erik” Kurilla, arrived in Israel as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

The Chief of the General Staff and the Commander of CENTCOM held a situational assessment on strategic security issues and joint regional preparedness, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East, with a focus on Iran.

During General Kurilla’s visit, he visited the American THAAD aerial defense battery, which was recently deployed in Israel to strengthen defense against emerging threats.

The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the two militaries.