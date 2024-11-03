MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) was removed from active reservist duty after he was photographed in a home in southern Lebanon with graffiti reading "MK Kroizer’s office" seen behind him.

The IDF removed Kroizer from combat duty to a reservist unit for elected public officials, ending his current reserve service. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response, "The case was investigated and it has been decided to end the reserve service of the person in question."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted the decision, "The IDF's decision to remove from reserve service MK Kroizer from Otzma Yehudit, who fought valiantly since the outbreak of the war and is now in Lebanon, only because of pressure from the Haaretz newspaper, is a shame and disgrace.”

“The fact that the IDF panics following queries from the newspaper whose owner considers Hamas terrorists to be ‘freedom fighters’ is outrageous and worrying. I expect the Chief of Staff and the head of the Personnel Directorate to come to their senses, and strengthen MK Kroizer who fights against the terrorists both from the Knesset and on the lines.”

MK Kroizer himself responded to the decision and said, "Yes. I was dismissed from reserve service. And you know why? Because of an inquiry by the Haaretz newspaper (whose publisher last week called the Hamas terrorists ‘freedom fighters’) asking why a photo of me from Lebanon was published.”

“I have had the privilege of fighting for you with more than 100 days in reserve in the past year. I will continue to fight for you in the Knesset together with my friends from the Otzma Yehudit faction. Thanks to everyone for the support I receive."

MK and former member of the War Cabinet Benny Gantz called on the IDF to reconsider the removal of MK Kroizer.

"Discipline in the IDF is important, and the photograph of MK Kroizer in Lebanon is a mistake that needs clarification and possibly disciplinary punishment. At the same time, in these days when we do not have enough soldiers, and the fighting spirit is so important, the removal of an elected official, who serves as an example and chooses to go out and fight, sends the wrong message. MK Kroizer, with whom I fundamentally disagree, deserves praise for his enlistment, and I call on the IDF to reconsider his removal," said Gantz.