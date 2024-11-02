Analysts have noted discrepancies recently between different statements from Democratic candidate and current US Vice President Kamala Harris regarding Israel.

In her recent campaign rallies, Harris presented conflicting messages regarding her policy on the war in Gaza. When speaking in Michigan, a state with a large Muslim voter base, Harris adopted a policy supporting the Palestinians' right to a state and talked about "putting an end to Palestinian suffering."

Harris said, "What has happened in Gaza over the past 11 months is devastating. We must not make ourselves indifferent to suffering, and I will not be silent."

In contrast, when trying to gather Jewish votes in Pennsylvania, Harris suddenly expressed support for Israel: "Let me be clear. I will always stand for Israel's right to defend itself. And I will ensure that Israel will always have the ability to defend itself. The citizens of Israel should not have to experience again the horrors perpetrated by a terrorist organization named Hamas on October 7th."

In a speech she made in other states, Harris took a combined position of supporting Israel but also supporting the 'right of Palestinians to self-determination and security,' as she put it. "What happened in Gaza in the past 10 months is devastating. President Biden and I are working to end the war, ensuring Israel's safety, securing the release of hostages, ending the suffering in Gaza, and allowing the Palestinian people to exercise their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination," Harris said at another campaign rally.