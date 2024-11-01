Major General Ori Gordin, the commander of the IDF’s Northern Command, was lightly injured on Friday in an operational accident in Lebanon.

The accident occurred when Gordin’s patrol vehicle overturned. He suffered from some bruises, underwent a series of tests at the hospital and resumed normal activities.

Major Avi Bluth, commander of the Central Command, was also in the vehicle which overturned. He was not injured.

