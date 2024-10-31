Thursday saw three significant events related to the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza occurring across Israel.

In Kiryat Gat, Hamas captivity survivor Erez Kalderon celebrated his Bar Mitzvah, reading from the Torah at the "Halichot Olam" synagogue.

Erez, who was released after 52 days in captivity along with his older sister Sahar, marked this momentous occasion without his father Ofer, who remains held by Hamas.

Erez Kalderon's Bar Mitzvah Courtesy

In Tel Aviv, crowds gathered at Hostages Square to hear the harrowing testimony of Aviva Siegel, who was released after 51 days in Hamas captivity. Her husband, American citizen Keith Siegel, remains in captivity.

In Herzliya, the family of Omer Shem Tov marked his 22nd birthday - his second birthday in captivity.

The commemoration was attended by Hamas captivity survivors Itay and Maya Regev, who were kidnapped alongside him from the Nova music festival and later released during November's hostage deal.