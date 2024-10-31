Bereishis sees the creation of man. In applying two ideas that framed the recent Yomim Noraim and Sukkos, we can reach the depths of what man really is and what G-d wants from us. It’s true that we are made from dust, but that may in fact be our salvation.

Respecting the Whole Man

We recently focused on gaining a victorious judgment, and a key element in attaining such a judgment is through judging your friend favorably. As the Mishna in Avot (3:10) says, “One with whom men are pleased, G-d is pleased. But anyone from whom men are displeased, G-d is displeased.

The Balei Mussar point to another Mishna in Avot (1:6) to learn how to reach a state where you can in fact judge your friend favorably. The Mishna says, “Ve-hevey dan et kol ha-adam l’chaf z’chut - You should judge the whole person towards merit.” There’s a key hey hayedia that accentuates the meaning of the Mishna. It says “ha-adam.” In other words, the mandate is to judge the whole person, taking into consideration all the possible struggles he’s involved in. In such a way, it’s easy to give him a meritorious judgment. Do you think it would be fair for someone to judge you, if they knew not all of the battles you were going through?

With Creation, however, the calculation changes, and this statement calls for one to be in awe of his fellow man. Man carries Divine qualities, as he is B'Tzelem Elokim. This means if you see a brilliant mind, or someone with great patience or any other creative skill, you are witnessing G-d down in this world. This should bring one to such love of the other person, for that person is carrying G-d’s traits. He was chosen to be as a manifestation of G-d. Any talent is G-d’s and when you recognize that, you will celebrate your fellow man.

Bringing Pleasure to G-d

The Baal HaTanya notes that the purpose of Simchas HaTorah, that just passed, is to make the Torah happy. What does that mean? A Rav said that the meaning is that we must bring happiness to G-d, as the Torah and G-d are one. This idea is manifest in the words, “Ashrei mi shegadel batorah ve'amalo batorah ve'oseh nachas ruach leyotzro - Fortunate are those who grew up in the Torah, and studies hard in the Torah, and gives pleasure to the Torah's Creator (G-d). Torah is a manifestation of G-d and when we delve into the Torah, “G-d’s mind,” we come close with Him and please Him.

The idea that G-d wants our nachas and we are central to Him is illustrated through a wonderous Rabbeinu Bechaya. He explains that on the second day of Creation, the word tov, good, is not used. He explains that on the second day the lower world was not inhabitable yet. Only on the third day were the waters in the lower world commanded to collect in one place, thus opening up dry land which paved the way for a livable dwelling. Then it was good.

G-d’s pleasure is in us bringing Him pleasure. The whole purpose of a korban, which is really a replacement of ourselves, is to be a reich nichoch, a pleasing aroma to G-d.

If you look at Noach, you see how bringing nachas to G-d is our purpose as individuals and as a nation. The Torah testifies that Noach found chen, grace, in the eyes of G-d (Genesis 6:8). Chen is similar to the word nachas, pleasure. Noach saved the world based on bringing nachas to G-d. Imagine if we did the same and generated good reports to G-d about our behavior and Torah learning. Such reports could usher in a new world.

The Dust as the Final Frontier

Man can lodge a complaint. He was created from dust and the dust sinned to G-d by not making the fruits of the tree taste like the tree. We may say that we are composed of a material that already sinned to the Creator, automatically influencing us towards sin. But that’s really the point.

The land, the lower world, is for man to refine. The soil must be tilled, and we must raise ourselves above the physical. It’s true that we may already have a bending towards sin, but let that be an inspiration for our overall mission to bring more spirituality into this world and use everything in our power to come closer to G-d.

Conclusion

Seeing the whole man, who is a divine manifest, in your friend will make you in awe of him. This will bring good relations between all of the people. And then together we can bring pleasure to G-d and hope for a new world where strife and war are no more.