Words produce light.

This powerful message emerges at the commencement of Parshat Noach. Hashem commanded Noach to construct an ark, instructing him, “tzohar ta’aseh latevah” —”make a window for the Ark”, enabling it to be bathed in light so that it can reflect that light.

The Sefat Emet brilliantly comments that the Hebrew word “tevah,” which means “Ark”, also means “word” in Mishnaic Hebrew.

At a homiletical level, he suggests that Hashem was saying to Noah: “tzohar ta’aseh latevah”—enable the word to be bathed in light so that it can reflect light.

Where were we standing at that point?

Hashem had seen how the first ten generations on earth were a disaster. As a result, He was just about to press the reset button, making Noah, an ‘Adam mark two’.

Hashem was indicating to Noah that the violence and destruction prevalent during these generations were predominantly produced by words — the darkness of words, and the danger arising from them.

As we were about to recommence life in a new era, Hashem wanted us to know that we can ensure our words transmit and reflect light.

Words can produce light.

This message is particularly relevant today, given the harm caused by negative statements that poison minds around the globe.

For the sake of our peace, our tranquillity, and the future of our fragile world, let’s guarantee that our words will always produce light!

Shabbat Shalom.