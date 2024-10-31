Qatar is holding talks with senior Hamas officials in an attempt to figure out who from the terror organization they could talk with regarding a hostage deal, Kan News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, even though they are in constant discussions with the terror group, the Qataris are unsure of who the current Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip with whom they could discuss the deal is. Hamas has yet to announce who will replace Yahya Sinwar as the organization's leader following his elimination.

Earlier in the day, Al Hadath reported that a senior Hamas official rejected a partial deal that would include the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

According to the report, Hamas' Taher al-Nunu stressed that the terror group rejects a temporary ceasefire, but will support any proposal which will lead to a permanent end to the war.