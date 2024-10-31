White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Amos Hochstein, and U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew met with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Thursday, 31 October 2024), in Jerusalem, met with US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein and US Presidential Special Envoy Brett McGurk. At the start of his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked our American friends for their efforts."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that the main point is not this or that agreement on paper but Israel's ability and determination to enforce the agreement and thwart any threat to its security from Lebanon, in a manner that will return our residents securely to their homes," the PMO said.

In addition, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer recently completed a meeting with McGurk, Hochstein, and Ambassador Lew. The Israeli party included Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Hezog, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense Shachar Katz, Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Director of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom and Chief of Staff to the Minister of Strategic Affairs Yuval Gerbi.

The discussion focused on strategic challenges and opportunities in the region - namely security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.