Professional crane counters counted about 24,500 cranes in Agamon Hula on Thursday morning.

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, area manager of Agamon Hula, said: "This is a moment of sanity in the midst of the painful reality we have been living in for so long."

"The wonderful sounds of the cranes manage to silence even the sounds of war," she added, "I hope that very soon we will be able to invite everyone to come walk here and enjoy all this beauty."

The Agamon Hula is a JNF Nature and Ornithology Park located in the Hula Valley of northern Israel. It is one of the most important bird migration routes in the world. Every migration season (autumn and fall), over half a billion migratory birds fly over the area.