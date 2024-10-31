The Torah portion of Noach which we will read this Sabbath describes a flood; a terrifying flood of water that threatens to confuse everything. A time when threats come from all sides: from outside – Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the axis of evil; from within – Arabs from Judea and Samaria and Israel, anarchists, confused cultural, legal and media systems.

In order to survive the flood and reach a new land, each of us must build ourselves a "Noach's Ark" – an inner world that will provide strength and order.

Noah's Ark, according to our Sages, was divided into three floors: on the bottom floor was the trash. Waste is also part of life. We are compelled, as part of the confrontation with evil, to fight the enemies of the nation in an outburst of rage. To absorb difficult feelings of war – but we leave them at the bottom of our souls; we do not let them take over our personalities.

On the middle floor were the animals. There are essential aspects that come into play during this time. Gladness that we are living in a great age where there is an opportunity to right the wrongs of generations. Activism, volunteerism and motivation to promote reality, are part of the creation of the new world.

On the top floor lived the people. Challenging times are specifically when the image of God in man is revealed. That as the waves get stronger, the strong ones are displayed; the lofty degrees of heroism and devotion that are now being revealed are the upper part of the soul; a side that will remain for generations.

In a while, there will be a respite from the war and the land will be seen – and new challenges like the Tower of Babel and the generation of dispersion will begin – but then Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov will come, and establish the house of Israel on the land that the Lord our God has given us. Amen.

Shabbat Shalom! Have a good Shabbat!