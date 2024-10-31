Singer Aviv Geffen shared on Thursday morning that he was detained by the Los Angeles police, after he held up a sign at David Gilmour's concert for the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

The incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Geffen held up a sign that read: "Wish They Were Here," next to the symbol of the struggle for the release of the hostages.

After the incident Geffen wrote in a 'story' that he posted on Instagram: "I was detained by the police here in Los Angeles, because of the sign I made. I'll be right back."

Geffen was removed from the concert and released shortly afterwards. He testified that after the concert, he and his son Dylan presented the hostages’ pin to David Gilmour.