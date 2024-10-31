IPT Senior Fellow Hany Ghoraba is an Egyptian writer, political and counter-terrorism analyst at Al Ahram Weekly and a regular contributor the BBC. He is the author of Egypt's Arab Spring: The Long and Winding Road to Democracy He is a writer and contributor for over a dozen international outlets, periodicals and networks including Newsmax, OANN, BBC Radio, CSP, MEF, American Spectator, American Thinker, Arab Weekly and Al Arabiya News.

Hezbollah is still attempting to recoup its losses following the Israeli targeting of its leaders including the terrorist group's iconic leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike on his hideout in Beirut on September 27th. Hezbollah's heavily reduced surviving leadership, under the strict guidance of Iran, didn't have an abundance of choice between politicians to lead.

Accordingly, the election this week of Shia cleric Naim Qassem, the longstanding deputy of Nasrallah, became a natural choice for the Iranians and Hezbollah given the dwindling numbers of eligible loyal political figures to run Iran's terrorist crown jewel in Lebanon.

Qassem is endorsed by the powers that be in Tehran including the newly elected so called 'Reformist President' Masoud Pezeshkian, who stated the following in an official letter to Qassem:

"I am confident that the presence of a brilliant personality and a mujahid (Jihadist) with a bright past like Your Eminence at the head of Hezbollah will strengthen the will in the field of resistance and also continue the bright path of the lofty martyrs of this front."

Qassem Vows to Destroy Israel

Naim Qassem, who was born in 1953 in the southern Lebanon village of Kfarkela, has been the Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah since 1991 and was a co-founder of the terrorist group along with Nasrallah in 1982. His radicalism and extremist views as Shia Cleric are known in the group's circles and he has remained a loyal servant of Iran for over four decades. Despite being a chemist, he is considered to be the ideologue of the terrorist group, writing over a dozen books on jurisprudence and chronicling the terrorist group history in some books.

While lacking the leadership charisma of his predecessor Nasrallah, he masks his grim nature and exuberant radicalism with fiery speeches of resistance and obliterating the enemy - which remains Israel in all cases.

"You will die of terror, your economy will collapse, you will not achieve your goals, and you will transform the resistance in Palestine into a global movement" said Qassem in a speech on September 22nd threatening Israel.

"Israel became weaker to us than a spider's web. We look upon it that it will be perished and if it assaults us, we will answer back" said Qassem in an old speech that went viral online on September 21st.

He continued his threatening messages in a speech on October 15th commemorating Nasrallah's death and urging stronger resistance. "Your order is our command (addressing Nasrallah's spirit), we will defeat them and extract them from our lands," said Qassem. "We can't separate Lebanon from Palestine or the region from Palestine," added Qassem, insisting that Hezbollah will keep the fight as a front to back Gaza's Hamas.

Qassem the Perfect Iranian Stooge

While his stance on eliminating Israel and rejecting any peaceful resolutions for the Palestinian – Israeli conflict are well known, Qassem shows steadfast loyalty to Iran, as he has been a deputy since 1991, even before Nasrallah became the General Secretary of Hezbollah.

"The new [step] of appointing him (Qassem) as a General Secretary was the most logical since he was the Deputy General Secretary since 1991 which means that he was the most loyal to Iran and most trus (sic) t by them" said Lebanese journalist and political analyst Mohamed Kawas to Deutsche Welle Arabic TV "He appeared three times to deliver speeches after Nasrallah's death to elaborate on the stances of Hezbollah. In each time, I noticed he was reading the speeches word by word. After, we all felt that the whole situation is now in Tehran's hands."

When asked if his appointment will mean more subordination by Hezbollah to Iran under his leadership, Kawas replied "I think so, he is very close to Iran and frequently visited there. He was always one of the ideologues of Hezbollah."

Moreover, media reports over the past two weeks have indicated that he may have travelled secretly to Iran for security reasons and is leading the group from there.

Someone Should Tell Qassem that Hezbollah is Becoming a Corpse

The subordination to Iran and pushing the Iranian regime agenda is not a novelty as it has been a staple of Hezbollah since its inception. Members of the terrorist group took unbashful pride in being the agents of Iran for decades. But now they are finally paying a price for allowing themselves to become a clone of the Islamist regime of Iran operating as a dictatorial state within the country of Lebanon.

Qassem and his puppeteers in Teheran are now issuing new threats against Israel. But considering Israel's early retirement of Qassem's two predecessors and the Israeli devastation of the Iranian defensive system, these boasts betray a real vulnerability to a knockout punch by the IDF.

Hezbollah is now in Chapter 11 thanks to rigorous Israeli real estate construction, i.e. the destruction of Hezbollah's bank and other terrorist-controlled institutions in Beirut valued at more than $3 billion. Hezbollah has lost 70% of its commandos, killed or captured. Israel estimates that only 20% of Hezbollah's missiles remain and are disappearing fast. Unless Qassem wants to join his compatriots "on the road to Jerusalem," it's likely we may never see a live shot of the new Hezbollah leader.

