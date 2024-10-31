Israel Hayom reports that a survey conducted by the Maagar Mochot research institute and published Thursday morning, indicates that if Naftali Bennett runs in the next elections, his party will be the largest, but it will draw its strength from the opposition parties and will not affect the strength of the current coalition.

Those who will be mainly affected by the move are the National Unity party, which drops to 10 seats, Yesh Atid which drops to 8 seats and Yisrael Beiteinu which will receive 8 seats. 8, Hadash-Ta'al with 5, Ra'am with 5 and Religious Zionism with 4.

In such a situation Bennett cannot form a coalition only with the existing opposition bloc without the Arab parties.

The poll also examined the map of mandates without changes from the current situation. In such a situation, the coalition parties get 56 mandates, the opposition parties get 55 mandates and 9 mandates go to the Arab parties.

The Likud gains strength, winning 26 seats, National Unity with 19, Yisrael Beitenu with 12, Yesh Atid, the Democrats and Shas each with 11, Otzma Yehudit with 8, United Torah Judaism with 8, Ra'am with 5, Hadash-Ta'al with 5 and Religious Zionism with 4 mandates.