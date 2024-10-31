It’s a hard time to be a Jew on the American left.

In the past year, Jewish Democrats have found themselves increasingly pushed out of their party. The Democratic party, historically the home to the majority of Jewish voters has made it clear that it wants nothing to do with them. Its anti-Israel hysteria has reached levels most American Jews never dreamed they would see in the Land of the Free. Within America, Democrats refuse to address, let alone fight against the anti-Jewish hatred spilling over in the streets and universities across the country.

Instead, the Democrats, whom so many Jews felt to be our greatest allies, chose to side with those very people spreading the hatred. Since October 7th, Democrats have constantly and enthusiastically supported Islamic extremism and its efforts to vilify the Jewish state. American Jews, like their counterparts in Israel, were unceremoniously thrown under the bus in an attempt to curry favor with Muslim voters and the more extreme elements within their own party.

Despite being openly rejected, the majority of Jews on the left continue to support the Democratic party and its selection for presidential nominee. Although the Democrats have made it clear to Jews that there is no place for them in the party, these Jews will nevertheless continue to vote as they always have.

It’s been argued that they do this out of tradition, or out of a sense of voting against their own best interests for what they consider to be the greater good. But the truth is that once one sees the state of American Jews on the left, their voting habits make perfect sense.

By and large, American Jewish Democrats are either non-religious or belong to one of the secular branches of Judaism. (Without going into the history of these movements, it’s important to note that none of them offer adherents a compressive theological set of guidelines to follow.) As such they are, by and large, without any sort of coherent belief system.

Jumping at the opportunity thus presented, Democrats learned long ago they could be the ones to fill that hole in so many Jewish lives. They were quick to offer the theologically homeless American Jew a place to belong. The result is that for the majority of non-religious Jews, political identity has replaced spiritual beliefs as the driving force in their lives and decision-making.

This in turn led American Jews on the left to become devoted to the democrat party with an almost evangelical fervor. Secular Jewish organizations themselves helped to feed this zeal. Movements like the Reform, who after rejecting classical Jewish thought were desperate to offer their congregations anything to fill the void that was created and so invented the so-called “Tikun Olam” Judaism. Loosely defined as “To heal the world”, it was a Judaism that was vague and nebulas enough to be applied to whatever the situation called for. And very quickly, it morphed into doctrine, that somehow Jewish values always lined up exactly with those of the American left.

The result was that for these Jews on the left, spiritual doctrine and political doctrine became interwoven to such a degree that they were indistinguishable. Therefore, supporting Democratic values was in fact supporting Jewish values. It was an idea that many latched onto, leading to many Jews today following the democrats with the same blind devotion and fanaticism that marks religious extremism.

For many years, this system worked well enough for most Jews on the left. Most would be quite happy to continue in their political faithfulness. This is born out in a number of polls, all of which show that the overwhelming majority of secular Jews will continue to vote Democrat in the next presidential election. This, despite Democratic candidate Kamala Harris making it clear that not only will she follow her party’s lead with regards to Jews, but that she’ll likely take it to a new and dangerous extreme beyond anything in American history.

Consequently, I would like to address Jews on the American left directly.

The most important election in your lifetime is fast approaching. On it depends the safety not only of Jews in Israel but of you as well in America.

I am not interested in arguing the values of left vs. right or the policies of Democrats vs. those of Republicans. For the sake of this discussion, I am willing to cede two important points. Whether I believe them or not is irrelevant. What matters is that you on the left believe them and so I am willing to allow them to be the starting point of the discussion.

First, the values espoused by the Democratic party are more moral than those of the Republican party. Likewise, their policies are far better and will lead to a much brighter future for humanity as a whole. Meanwhile, the Republican Party's policies will cause irreparable damage and endanger the progress of all mankind.

Secondly, that Kamala Harris is the superior candidate. Perhaps you are one of the many on the left who hate Donald Trump with the burning intensity of a thousand white-hot suns. You might be voting for Harris simply because you don’t want to vote for Trump. Or perhaps you genuinely like Harris and legitimately believe that she’s a skilled politician who has what it takes to move the country forward.

Beginning from this political vantage point, I would now like to try a thought experiment with you.

Let us say that there was a restaurant you loved and had frequented for many years. Their every item was delicious, always done exactly how you wanted it. Now a big personal event was approaching and you planned on hiring said restaurant to cater said event. You now look over the menu they have put together. At first, everything looks perfect, each course finer than the last.

Then you notice that several of the hors d'oeuvres contain rat poison. The chef nonchalantly admits that yes, a few of his items are poisonous, but not to worry. He knows your family is coming to the event and has never liked them. Or you for that matter. Therefore, he will only be poisoning you and your relatives. The rest of the guests will be just fine.

Most thinking people would immediately fire the murderous chef. True, he might prepare a banquet like nothing you’ve ever seen. But the fact that he will kill people rightly overshadows all other considerations. The fact that the specific people he is choosing to kill are your family and yourself after you were the one who hired him only makes it more outrageous to think of keeping him.

Afterward, you might dislike the new chef you hired. He might be a cretin and the cooking might be an abomination. But the fact that you know he will not kill you or your family very rightly takes precedence over even the worst service in other areas.

This is exactly the position that you Jews on the left now find yourself in. If Kamala Harris becomes president, her actions and policies will directly endanger you and those you care about A Harris White House is one that is not only unconcerned about the lives of Jews, but one in which these lives will be expendable for her own ambitions.

We have seen this already with Biden. His tyrannical attempts to tie the hands of the Israeli army have already led to the deaths of many soldiers. His disastrous policies created a situation in which many Israelis lost their lives. Recall that, with Harris’ full support, Biden told Israel not to go into Rafah. Had Israel listened, we would not have caught Sinwar or destroyed the tunnels bringing arms in through Egypt and the current crisis would be exponentially worse.

All of this will be repeated and amplified under a Harris administration. I am not enraging in hyperbole when I tell you that if she is elected Jews in Israel, and very likely those in America as well, will die as a direct result of her actions. Your friends, your family, and even yourselves are at risk.

Understanding this, nothing else should matter. Kamala Harris might be your personal hero. Her policies in all other areas might be your greatest dreams come true. It could be that you feel she will lead the American people into a bright and shining future.

Likewise, Trump might be every terrible thing that’s been claimed about him. His policies could be terrible in your view. Perhaps you fear that he really will bring America to ruin.

Even if you feel that these are indeed the circumstances, the threat to life that Kamala Harris represents should overshadow everything else. That danger should override any other consideration, no matter how legitimate. In Judaism, we have the concept of pikuach nefesh. That saving a life overrides even keeping the mitzvot. Surely it should also override the politics you take as your guide.

I live in Israel and when I speak to you, I am in a very sense begging for my life and the lives of my family. If Harris is elected, innocent Jew blood will be shed. Do you really want that blood to be on your hands? Will you allow yourself to be endangered in America, a sacrifice on the altar of your Democratic Party beliefs?

In the end, however loyal to them you are, to them you will always be a Jew. So, it is as a Jew that I end this. The Torah in Devraim 30:19 teaches that Hashem spoke to the Jewish people and enjoined them that “I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. You shall choose life.”

This is where you now find yourselves. You are now being asked to make a choice. It might be a difficult choice for many, one that forces you to go against everything you previously cherished. Yet it still is a choice that you must make.

Either stay home on Election Day or vote for Trump.

I can only echo what Hashem said so long ago and plead with you, for your sake as well as for our own. Choose life.

Ilan Goodmanis a museum collections professional and exhibition curator. He also serves as a rabbi and educator. He made Aliyah to Israel in 2011 and lives with his wife and children in Beit Shemesh.