“That thing we call the UN”.

On September 10, 1960, General de Gaulle uttered the derogatory statement above that has gone down in history books. The general refused, at the time, to finance the Blue Helmets expedition to the Congo. And above all, he could not stand to see the United Nations and its then Secretary General, Dag Hammarskjöld, interfering in the Algerian question. “Mr. H,” as he was called to avoid the difficult pronunciation of his Swedish surname, then sided with Nasser during the Suez crisis.

We are now witnessing a global upheaval with the arrival in Russia of the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, at the “Brics” summit chaired by Vladimir Putin, a provocation launched against the democracies of the free world two and a half years after the start of the Ukrainian war. Moscow has managed to gather in Kazan the powers of the “Global South,” which represents 46 percent of the world’s population and 36 percent of global GDP. China, India, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, and the Palestinian Authority are in the family photo, among the 24 countries that make up this club.

The challenge to the old world order by corrupt, bankrupt and despotic countries is obviously not good news for the future of Western democracies. But the West, infatuated with its own decline, has made this mess happen by gazing at its own navel. And now this “Global South” is determined to settle accounts with us. Under Guterres, China has acquired enormous weight at the United Nations (Beijing is also fresh from a new, ill-fated deal with the Vatican). And then there is Erdogan, who tells European Muslims: “Have five children, Europe will be yours.”

“Yours”. Clear?

“There are four plus one: the Emperor, the Gangster, the Clown and the Turban, the fifth is the Double,” writes Pascal Bruckner in Le Figaro. “We will have recognized Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Ayatollah Khamenei as well as Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The only thing all these leaders have in common is hatred of the West. They like to present themselves as the defenders of the ‘global South,’ the new name for the Third World of the past, through a great historical distortion: making colonialism the curse of humanity more than fascism or Stalinism. And there is no worse calamity in history than indecision. It would mean that the Western world is weak and can fall like a ripe fruit. And Europe would be threatened at its foundations, it would become a luxury sanatorium, ready to be torn apart piece by piece by all the predators”.

Just think of the recent misadventure of Marine Tondelier, leader of the French Greens. After writing that she found it “shocking” that a demonstration in favor of peace in the Middle East ended with hate-filled outbursts chanting “Allahu akbar”, the elected official was attacked by the radicals of her party and was forced to self-criticize: “Allahu akbar is the prayer of 1.5 billion Muslims and they must be respected”.

The terms of her repentance are clear: she asked for forgiveness, not on the merits, but for the numbers and the potential danger they represent. And the topic of numbers has always been the topic of totalitarian regimes and lynchings... But now, on the international scene, a new concept is emerging, with the same goal: to impress us in order to bring us to our knees.

When Guterres’ UN promotes the “replacement migration” project and the Marrakesh Pact on immigration, everyone knows who it is aimed at: the West. When Guterres attacks France for banning the abaya, everyone knows who it is aimed at: the West. When the UN justifies October 7, everyone knows who it is aimed at: the Jews. When the UN approves a resolution for “climate justice,” everyone knows who it is aimed at: the West.

And Guterres has revealed himself to be a kind of puppet of Iran.

First, the members of the UN Security Council observed a minute of silence for the late Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi. The Russian, Chinese and Algerian missions requested a moment of condolence during a Security Council session on preventing an arms race. The ambassador of Mozambique, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council, asked members to stand to honor Raisi. Then there was the UN flag at half-mast in honor of Raisi. Then, Secretary Guterres went to the headquarters of the Iranian delegation to the UN, sat at the table with photos of Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and signed the book of condolences. Then it was the turn of the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, who also prayed at the table. Finally, the General Assembly held a meeting to pay homage to the late Iranian President Raisi.

For this reason, if there is no regime change in Tehran, the fall of the Islamic Republic of Khomeini and Khamenei that gave birth to all the innumerable metastases that are Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood, I see it going badly for the West.

It is called the “Global South”.

The term sounds innocuous, but it was coined in 1969 by Carl Oglesby, an American activist who hated the West, and from the beginning had the ambition to carve in our minds the idea that the world is divided in two: on one side, the forces of Evil – Christians, whites, Zionists, what Moscow now calls the “collective West” – and on the other, the rest of humanity, good and wise. Oglesby proposed replacing the expression “Third World” with that of a “global South.” The term was imposed through post-colonial activism, relaunched by international institutions and is in vogue today. “The expansionist dynamics of Western culture have been the root, the constant denomination, of modern history,” wrote Oglesby. “These conquests were financed by the theft called imperialism.”

Clear, right? A vision that took off under the papacy of Francis after the European and pro-Western one of Benedict XVI. “Barbed wire, confinement posts and slavery, this is the history of this developed civilization that we call the West!”, said the Pope during his visit to Cyprus. Bergoglio is close to the BRICS project.

And to avoid the worst, we should make continuous and large concessions to this phantom “global South”, submitting to its spokesmen, the Erdogans, the Khameneis, the Maduros, the Putins, the Xis, the Guterreses.

As for the promise of a “more equitable multipolar world”, ask the people of black Africa what they think of China’s famous “equity”.

...