The Paris Commercial Court accepted the petition by the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Israel Shipyards, and the French-Israeli Chamber of Commerce and decided to allow Israeli companies to participate in the Euronaval exposition next month in the French capital.

The decision overrules the decision by the French government and the exposition organizers to prohibit Israeli companies from participating.

The judge ruled that the government's decision does not comply with the European Union's free market rules and is contrary to the values of equality and non-discrimination.

Dr. Ron Tomer, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel commented on the decision: "No government or organization can stop us, and as long as there are such attempts in the future, we will make clear to all that MADE IN ISRAEL will continue to be proudly displayed at international expositions and conferences.

Eitan Zucker, the CEO of Israel Shipyards, added: "Despite the positive ruling, the arms embargos and security boycotts of Israel compel the decision makers to rely on the strategic abilities of the local military industries, especially concerning central platforms."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated: "Congratulations to the Israelis who petitioned the French court on their big victory against French President Macron's non-democratic and unjust decision to prevent Israeli companies' participation in the Euronaval exposition, the ruling comes, among other things, after legal and diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Ministry. This is an important victory for justice and a clear message against attempts to weaken Israel in its fight against the forces of evil."