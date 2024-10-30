A draft of the proposed ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah was revealed on Wednesday and as it would appear, from the moment it is signed, Hezbollah and other armed groups in the area would not act against Israel. Israel, on its part, will not take offensive action against targets in Lebanon, including against military and government targets.

Kan News reported that the document, drafted by the American mediator Amos Hochstein, was already presented to the Israeli political echelon.

The main point of the agreement states that Israel and Lebanon would recognize the importance of UN Resolution 1701 and other than UNIFIL, the Lebanese Armed Forces would be the only armed force on the country's southern border.

In addition, per Resolution 1701, to prevent the rehabilitation and re-arming of unofficial armed groups in Lebanon, any sale or production of arms in Lebanon would be overseen by the Lebanese government.

The document also states that Israel will have seven days to withdraw all troops from southern Lebanon, and they will be replaced by LAF troops. The process would be overseen by the Americans.

During the sixty days following the signing of the deal, Lebanon would have to disarm all unofficial militant groups in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the deal would include a clause that Israel would have the right to defend itself against any developing threat if the Lebanese government fails to do so.