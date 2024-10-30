Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused UN Special Rappueter Francesca Albanese of "exploiting the Holocaust" to spread antisemitic messages.

"Once again, the UN has rolled out the red carpet for one of the most antisemitic figures in modern history, granting her a stage to spew baseless propaganda and lies, Danon said.

"Not a word was said about the 101 hostages still suffering at the hands of Hamas," he noted. "No mention of Hamas or Hezbollah—the very groups who ignited this war."

"Francesca Albanese, how dare you exploit the Holocaust and the bloodiest massacre the Jewish people have endured since, manipulating history to suit your twisted agenda?" he accused.

"Your presence at the UN is a disgrace, a betrayal of all moral standards. Resign immediately. Leave your credentials at the door and join your friends at Hamas and Hezbollah, where you belong," Danon said.

In her remarks at the UN today Albanese stated, "In a year in which I was turned into a reluctant, reluctant chronicler of genocide, I feel compelled to start by paying my respect to the victims and survivors of all genocides, past and present. including the native americans like the Lenape people who are the original stewards of the land on which this institution stands."

She added, "As Italian Holocaust survivor Primo Levi reminds us, it is amnesia of the past and the erasure of its victims that allows history to repeat itself. In March, Two months after the International Court of Justice had recognized the plausible risk of genocide in Gaza, I advised the Human Rights Council that there were reasonable grounds to believe genocide was unfolding."

Albanese has frequently said things widely considered to be antisemitic. Earlier this month, she shared a Twitter post containing a picture many consider antisemitic along with blame for Israel for the 9/11 attacks, calling the thread a "must-read."

"A must-read for the ages. Especially young people should read it: recovering from historical amnesia is the antidote we need to rewire ourselves as humanity," Albanese wrote of the lengthy post on X by Chris Hedges.

The post she shared and called a "must-read" featured an image of a skeletal figure in a hazmat suit with a gas mask. The figure has glowing red eyes reminiscent of the cyborgs from the Terminator franchise and wears a large Israeli flag and a small American flag on its suit. It holds up two bloody gloved hands, both giving a thumbs up.

The post also blamed Israel for 9/11, though it did not accuse the Jewish State of being behind the attacks of Al Qaeda, instead accusing Israel of being the motivation for the attacks.

Hedges' post ended with a prediction of the death of both Israel and the United States.

Albanese has come under fire for a series of anti-Israel posts on X over the last month.

In one post, Albanese expressed gratitude when a user shared with her an antisemitic statement from notorious white supremacist and Holocaust denier Joseph Sobran

Another post compared Israel to Nazi Germany, and Albanese wrote, among other things, “Our collective obliviousness to what led, 100 years ago, to the Third Reich's expansionism and the genocide of people not in conformity with the ‘pure race’ is asinine. And it is leading to the commission of yet another genocide, yet another regional war and potentially yet another global one.”

In another post, the UN rapporteur accused Israel of killing hundreds of UN staff and called for it to lose its seat at the UN.

“For decades Israel has violated international law, including UN resolutions and CJ orders. This year it has bombed dozens of UN premises, killed hundreds of UN staff, accused UN officials of ‘terrorism’ and ‘antisemitism’ among others. Now it is attacking peacekeepers. When will Israel be UNseated?” she wrote.

In a third post, Albanese mocked the Hezbollah UAV attack in which four young IDF recruits were killed. Sharing a post from Sky News which identified the four soldiers, all 19 years of age, as “teenagers”, she wrote, “Is Sky News accusing Israel of child soldiers?”