Thousands participated on Tuesday in a memorial event in the haredi majority city of Bnei Brak from those who fell during the current war. As part of the event, participants completed 2,000 tractates of the Mishnah and Talmud that were studied over the past few months in memory of the fallen.

The event was attented by leading haredi rabbis, including Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Meir Mazuz, Chief Rabbi David Yosef, and former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau.

During his address, Rabbi Yosef mentioned the issue of haredi enlistment and said: "We care about the people of Israel. We feel the nation's pain and study to merit the soldiers."

Rabbi Mazuz spoke about the fallen and added that those who go to war "their (heavenly) wages are gauranteed."

He added: "We are not here to discourage, we are here to support. All those who went to war, their wages are guaranteed both in this world and in the next. In this world they'll be remembered and in the next world they will be paid immensely. In the merit of the Talmud that you studied, G-d should give them a great place up above."

The event was broadcasted by the haredi media and included prayers for the welfare of the hostages and soldiers.