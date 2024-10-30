Security around the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, has been tightened recently for fear that he could be assassinated, South Korean intelligence reported.

According to South Korea, GPS systems have been jammed in the area surrounding the dictator and security was increased, along with special equipment to detect drones.

In addition, South Korean intelligence estimates that Kim's 12 years old daughter, Ju Ae, was apparently promoted and her position as her father's heir has been strengthened.

In light of Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow and the dispatch of North Korean soldiers to the war against Ukraine, North Korea is preparing to launch a spy satellite with Russian assistance.

According to estimates, about 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been transferred to Russia, most of them low-ranking soldiers under the age of 20.

The West has reported that North Korean combat soldiers, who have already taken part in the war in Ukraine, have been deployed in the Russian Kursk region and are not in the territory of Ukraine - which may be another step up.

It was reported tonight on CNN that North Korean soldiers have been observed staying in the sovereign territories of Ukraine that Russia occupied.