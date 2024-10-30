Tragically, more soldiers were killed in the past few days. Many of these soldiers were reservists with children at home, bringing up the number of children orphaned this month to over 75.

A touching movement has gained significant attention worldwide, with donors coming together to support the children. “I couldn’t hold back my tears when I watched a 5-year-old girl sobbing in her mother's arms. She happily waved goodbye to her father when he last left for service, and she’ll never see him again.”

A fund was opened to protect these children’s future. Hundreds of donors showed their support to the families of fallen soldiers, raising $20,000 per child. “I was so moved when people told me they donated to help my children. We’ve always been tight financially, and I’m terrified about managing without my husband. My children have a hard future ahead, I don’t want them to suffer financially also.”

A significant amount is still needed to raise funds for the future of over 70 children. The families are in danger of being forgotten as the public moves on, and they need our help now to give them the future their fathers can’t. Readers can support an orphan in memory of the fallen soldiers by visiting this link to donate.

