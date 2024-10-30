Ways to farm gils in Final Fantasy XIV

For some, it's a place where they can become heroes and save the world, for others it's an opportunity to build friendships and enjoy the atmosphere. This game has become a cultural phenomenon, uniting players worldwide who find in Eorzea not only virtual battles and friends, creating unforgettable moments. For a comfortable existence and to conquer new heights, players must have a sufficient amount of game currency called gil. In this article, we will consider profitable ways to farm gil in this wonderful game.

Importance of gils

There are a large number of aspects that utilize FFXIV gil, most of them may be familiar to you from other MMORPG games like WoW. Having enough currency can save you a lot of time and effort. Below is a basic list of ways to use currency:

Buying gear and items: Gil can be used to buy armor, weapons, potions, and other useful items from NPCs or other players on market boards.

Teleportation and Travel: Traveling between locations via teleports requires a small fee in FFXIV gold. The amount of gils spent depends on the distance to be teleported.

Acquisition of housing and decorations: Players can spend gils to purchase their own homes or apartments, as well as furniture and decorative items.

Buying Glamour: In the game, glamour is the ability to change the appearance of your gear without sacrificing its performance. To create glamour, you need glamor prisms, which can be purchased for gils.

Purchasing Mounts: Mounts (vehicles) are another important element of the game that can be purchased with gils. Some rare or unique mounts can be purchased on the market, making gils essential for collectors and those who want to travel the world of Eorzea faster in comfort and style.

Ways to earn gils

Gathering

A particularly popular way to earn currency. The gathering is used to provide crafting classes with the necessary materials. Gathering can include fishing, botany, and mining. The main income in this way depends not on the quality but on the quantity of resources mined. The disadvantage of this method is that the number and rarity of dropped items depend on your leveling and good equipment. The absence of these components significantly affects your productivity and profit. Do not forget that every 18 hours you can collect a treasure map and sell it to combat classes that use it to farm gils.

Deep Dungeons

An active way to farm currency that will not let you get bored. Deep Dungeons is one of the dungeon options that allows you to fight alone or in a team. The activity has a large number of floors in the 100-200 range. The lower you go down the more valuable the reward. Your task is to collect loot and put it up for sale to other players. To unlock dungeons complete the level 17 main scenario quest 'Into a Copper Hell' and 'The House That Death Built'. This will unlock one of the three deep dungeons Palace of the Dead.

Retainer Ventures

Retainer Ventures is a mechanic that allows your retainers to perform resource-gathering tasks and find items that you can sell for Gil. The items they will collect depend on the class you have chosen for your retainer. The disadvantage is that you can not choose the class that you have not pumped, as well as you will need time to raise the level of the assistant and funds for his equipment.

Crafting

Crafting professions are quite lucrative and allow you to earn currency for your skills. These professions are always relevant as you can create quality endgame armor, various potions for raids, repair equipment, and much more. Glamor is especially expensive, as most players want to look stylish without losing useful characteristics. You will need time to level up your profession to make the most useful items possible.

Bicolor Gems farm

Farming Bicolor Gemstones is a great way to not only improve your character but also earn FF14 gil. Rare items bought for these gemstones from special traders can be sold at market boards for a high price. This includes rare and quality materia, material drops from local enemies, and orchestration rolls. To earn them, you must complete FATEs on the Gold Medal rating.

Materia

Collecting high-level materia, especially rare types, often yields high profits at the auction, as many players prefer to buy it directly rather than spend time farming it themselves. You can obtain materia through crafting, which is unlocked after completing the Forging the Spirit quest. Materia can be extracted from armor weapons and tools with a spiritbond of 100%. The type of materia and its color depends on the class of the item from which it is obtained.

Conclusion

Final Fantasy XIV provides a huge number of opportunities to earn gil, which will satisfy both active players and those who prefer passive income. Each of the methods, whether it's gathering, crafting, or performing FATEs to farm Bicolor Gemstones, requires different efforts and strategies, but with the right approach, they can all be incredibly lucrative. The key is to choose the method that best suits your play style and use it to maximize your rewards. In the world of Eorzea, where every gil can aid in new adventures, it's important to find a balance between having fun and using your time and resources efficiently.