Rabbi Yitzchak Shilat is the Rosh Yeshiva of Maale Adumim, and wrote this letter to his students, presented here in English translation:

To our dear students and graduates, to the dear parents, and to all friends of our Yeshiva, may they live long.

These are difficult days. Mourning and sorrow, courage and hope fill our hearts, bringing forth intense emotions and complex thoughts. The involvement of the religious Zionist community, including the Torah scholars from our yeshivas, rabbis, and their students, in the war effort, and regrettably also in the hospitals and military cemeteries, has already become part of the public discourse.

We stand in awe of the extraordinary bravery of the bereaved families, who express words of faith, encouragement, and hope even amidst their grief, drawing strength from them to continue boldly the process of Israel's restoration, defeating its enemies, and realizing its purpose and redemption.

The matter at hand is the participation of our Haredi brothers in the war effort. We must state clearly and unequivocally: there is no halakhic or moral justification for exempting part of the nation from military service and participation in the mitzvah of assisting Israel in need, neither for “those who do not study” nor for those who do.

“For a milchemet mitzvah, all must go out, even a groom from his chamber,” (Rambam ) “and certainly Torah scholars” (Keren Orah).

The misconception that learning Torah exempts one from army service is nothing less than a distortion of the halakha, whether accidentally or intentionally. Lies and injustice in the name of the Torah are worse than ordinary lies and injustices.

It is clear to us that the problem will not be solved through coercion by military police. Persuasion, education, and personal example through gentle and brotherly means will be more beneficial, even if they take a long time. However, it must be made clear unequivocally to all members of the Knesset who see themselves as religious Zionists, from all parties, that legislation that permanently exempts Torah students from military service is a betrayal of the values of religious Zionism. One can think of partial, temporary, and gradual solutions, but under no circumstances should there be a permanent exemption by law.

We will continue to stand and fight as long as we are required. The spirit of courage, faith, and brotherhood of the fighters, shoulder to shoulder with all the soldiers of the IDF in regular and reserve service, will continue to prevail in the battlefield. The Torah, by the strength of which we go to war, will accompany us and illuminate our path until complete victory soon, with God’s help and salvation.

Be strong and we will strengthen ourselves for the sake of our people and for the cities of our God (in Israel). May the Lord give strength to His people; may the Lord bless His people with peace.

Yitzhak Shilat