Everyone seems to be expressing their disappointment (some would even say disgust) , and rightfully so, with Israel's large haredi community for not stepping forward to join their Jewish brothers in the ongoing year-long existential war, an actual Milchemet Mitzvah, which Israel has been waging.

During the years that Israeli decision-makers believed we needed a small, smart army, the haredi exemption from the draft was justified - but with the IDF declaring that it is in need of more soldiers and is therefore calling up older reservists who leave wives and children at home, there is no justification at all for the thousands of haredi young men who are not learning seriously (some say, as well as those who are) to be exempt from defending the Jewish state that also supports their yeshivas.

Needless to say, Netanyahu, a true patriot and proven soldier, is more than likely disgusted with this behavior as well. Why then does he go along with this national shame? Why is he working on an Enlistment Law that perpetuates the haredi exemptions?

First of all, he realizes that unmotivated soldiers who are forced to serve are of no use. The haredi sector has to change the way its young men look at the IDF and for their part, the IDF must create a suitable environment for the haredi soldier and, unlike its broken promises in the past, keep its word and refrain from trying to reeducate him.

But more crucial that that, it is because every decision has consequences and the prime minister knows the followings things are very likely to happen if the haredi parties withdraw from the coalition, causing the government to fall:

-The new government will be formed by the Left with an Arab party joining the new coalition and receiving hundreds of millions of shekels for the service.

-Paper-thin peace treaties will be signed with the Hezbollah and Hamas leading to a far worse war in the future.

-The hostages in Gaza will be freed for the release of thousands of terrorists.

-Jewish settlement in Yesha will be frozen.

-Arab illegal settlement throughout the country will increase.

-Hilltop youth and settlers will be imprisoned without trial.

-The Two-State Solution will become a reality.

-Gay organizations will receive massive State funding.

-Reform prayer services will be authorized at the Kotel.

-Tens of thousands of haredim will leave the country.

-The Supreme Court will turn Israel into a legal police state

-Arutz 14 will be closed.

-Arutz 7 will be closed.

-Political witch hunts against the Right and false charges of assassination plots will abound.

-Iran will be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb.

Yes, it is a disgrace to enact a law allowing haredim to remain draft dodgers while the rest of the nation goes to war. But the alternative would be far worse.