Over the past day, Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked more than 100 terrorist targets and killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists throughout Lebanon.

Among the targets that were attacked, the launcher from which missiles were fired at Ma'alot-Tarshiha, killing Mohammad Naim, 24, a resident of the city.

Over the past day, the forces of Division 146 continued their activity in the area of ​​southern Lebanon, located weapons and attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including anti-tank launching positions and military buildings. Air force aircraft identified and attacked Hezbollah terrorist units

כוחות צה"ל בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The forces of the 91st Division continue to destroy shafts, locate weapons and eliminate terrorists. Over the past day, the forces located anti-aircraft missiles and maps that include firing lines aimed at various areas in Israel.

During the operation, the forces located many weapons and launchers found in the heart of the civilian population and aimed at northern Israeli settlements.

לוחמים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Division 162 in the Gaza Strip continues to operate in the Jabaliya region, where the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists in the last day in both aerial attacks and face-to-face battles.

Fighters of the 252nd Division, alongside the Gaza Division, continue their activities in the south and center of the Gaza Strip. In the last day, IDF forces eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructures in the region.