A Hezbollah rocket struck a UNIFIL headquarters site in Lebanon earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF stated.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), a report was received regarding damage caused to UNIFIL’s Headquarters in the area of Naqoura, southern Lebanon. An examination determined that Hezbollah launched a rocket from the Hallousiyyeh El Faouqa area which hit the UNIFIL Headquarters," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

UNIFIL reported a number of casualties resulting from the rocket impact on its headquarters.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to systematically violate international law, endangering both Israeli civilians and international organizations operating in the region," the IDF said.