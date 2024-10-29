Today (Tuesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the squadrons at the Ramon Airbase that took part in the strike on Iran. The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the air and ground crews who took part in the strike and expressed his appreciation for the IAF’s operations across all arenas.

Halevi stated, “If Iran makes the mistake of launching another missile barrage at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not even use this time, and strike very, very hard at both their capabilities and locations that we set aside for now."

He added. "We did this for a very simple reason, because we may be required to do this again. This event is not over; we are still in the midst of it. We could not have done this without the significant capabilities each and every one of you brings, and now we are looking ahead."

"Looking forward, I say this to you: we are highly prepared across all fronts. We are operating in Lebanon, in Gaza, fighting terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and in other distant arenas,” the Chief of Staff concluded.