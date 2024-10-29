The UN Security Council convened today to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, presented a photo of Jonathan Samerano, who was murdered by Hamas on October 7. His lifeless body was abducted back to Gaza by an UNRWA worker.

Ambassador Danon asked, "Where does the requirement to murder and kidnap Israeli citizens appear in the job description of UNRWA employees? Does UNRWA pay its employees for every Israeli citizen they murdered?"

Ambassador Danon laid out evidence to the Security Council illustrating how Hamas had taken over UNRWA, "Nearly every time we gather here, I have new outrageous information to share on UNRWA.”

The Ambassador directly addressed the Council members in view of their silence, "How dare you justify and defend an organization that employs murderous terrorists and continue to let it operate under the auspices of the United Nations?".

The Ambassador attacked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "You had the audacity to condemn and mourn the killing of the murderous terrorist Abu Itiwi, who was involved in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli citizens, who led the savage rampage on the bomb shelter in Reim in Southern Israel on the morning October 7th and served at the same time as an employee of the UNRWA agency. You are acting in complete opposition to the UN's values."