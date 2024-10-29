Master Sergeant Shaul Moyal, who fell in Lebanon yesterday, leaves behind ten children who are now fatherless. Shaul was a dedicated and beloved teacher who educated generations of students. Tragically, he was only able to see his eldest daughter married, leaving nine unmarried orphans behind.

His friends have decided to establish a fund for the orphans' future weddings. "The people of Israel owe him this," they say.

The friends explain that the fund was established specifically for the children's weddings. "While the state provides assistance to families of fallen soldiers, there won't be anyone to take care of them when his children reach marriage age and need to have respectable weddings.

They won't have a father to provide for their needs. We must help where the state cannot. He fell for all of us, and we all share responsibility for the future of his young children, ensuring they can marry with dignity when their day of joy arrives."

For donations to the Wedding Fund for the Moyal Family Orphans