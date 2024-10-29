Rachel Goldberg, widow of the late Rabbi Avi Goldberg who fell in Lebanon, discussed the draft law with the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, who came to pay a shiva call.

"It's like on Friday, when all the children help tidy up and clean the house for Shabbat, everyone cleans. One person doesn’t sit at the table and pray that the house will be clean. Everyone has to clean. Everyone has to clean. And whoever doesn't, it's not educational to give him something in return. It's not educational, not Jewish and not moral," Goldberg told Rabbi Amar.

She added, "What I'm saying is: people, you know the truth, remove this fake belief from your hearts, the walls we've built over fifty years. Remove it."

"I also call on people who are not religious, take responsibility for the fact that you are now distant. People who do not know and are evading their army service, take responsibility. Connect to our identity and it will be good for you, because your soul will hear the goodness of the Torah. My father knew how to say good ideas, he knew how to talk about spirituality and that truth and honesty – that is the spirit of God," she concluded.