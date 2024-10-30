For over 365 days, we have been living through the tumultuous reality of ongoing conflict. For most of us, life has resumed its new normal. But for our IDF heroes, the war is far from over. The physical battles may have ended, but the mental scars left behind continue to haunt them.

Many of these heroes are struggling with severe PTSD, an unending nightmare that demands ongoing professional care. However, the funding for proper therapy often falls short, leaving soldiers and their families to bear the cost, both financially and emotionally.

Recognizing this dire need, Shomrei Yisroel has stepped up to the plate. The organization has launched an emergency campaign to raise funds for professional therapy and support for our heroes.

These brave men and women deserve more than our respect—they deserve the help they need to recover and live fulfilling lives. With proper therapy and emotional support, they can heal, they can move forward, and they can begin to reclaim their lives.

