Collectibles represent an alternative investment with a large variety of assets that can increase their value in time because they have features like uniqueness, rarity, aesthetic appeal, and historical significance. Because of these qualities, over time, they can attract the attention of more people who are interested in paying money to own something unique that has a limited amount.

Collectibles can increase their value over time because they are rare and have unique characteristics and historical significance that come in a great diversity, from cars and coins to vintage toys and fine art.

In the majority of cases, people have started investing in collectibles because they are associated with nostalgia, but thanks to their unique features, they can also be a great investment whose price can appreciate in time, thus offering the perfect mix between profit and enjoyment. For others, the investment opportunities can make them interested in collectibles and a great way to diversify their investment portfolio, thus having a hedge against inflation that poses problems to the traditional financial markets.

But what are the most popular collectibles worldwide that can appreciate in value in time? Keep reading to discover them.

Coins צילום: Unsplash

Rare Coins

Rare coins are a type of collectible that can increase their value in time because they hold historical significance and can be unique. The top choices of investors are rare coins that have been shown to appreciate in value. For example, some coins from 1976 to 1980 have increased more than 1,000%, while others from 1982 to 1989 have appreciated more than 600%. Over the years, collectors have bought rare coins for massive amounts, which has made people even more interested in investing in digital coins. For example, the most expensive coin was a "Saint Gaudens" Double Eagle, created in 1933, which was bought for $18,872,250 at an auction in June 2021. The previous owner purchased the coin for $7,370,000 in 2003, but its value was appreciated over time. Even though more than 445,500 of this coin have been created at that time, only a few have survived up to our days.

After this coin, the second most expensive rare coin was a "Flowing Hair" Silver Dollar from 1794, which was sold for $10,016,875 in 2013. This dollar is considered to be the first silver coin the US Federal government has ever issued.

Figurines

Figurines can also appreciate their value in time and prove to be real hidden treasures. Even though most people only collect figurines for nostalgia and sentimental value, with their help, they can possibly generate great profits. Nostalgia makes individuals worldwide want to collect figurines with beloved characters from TV shows, movies, video games, and other shows, and with these collectibles, they can keep alive the cherished memories they associate with them. Additionally, these figures, which can represent all sorts of characters, like Superman, Batman, Cinderella, and others, have allowed individuals to connect at a deeper level with their favorite characters.

Funko is one of the most popular brands that create figurines worldwide. It is known for its cute features, like giant eyes and great attention to detail, representing iconic superheroes, beloved movie characters, or famous video protagonists. A Funko figure can appreciate more in time if it is rare, because it adds a scarcity feature into the equation. For example, one of the most expensive ever sold Funko Pop depicts Oompa Loompa and Willy Wonka from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," which was launched as a limited edition, with only ten sets made when Funko had a special promotion with some branded chocolate bars. This exact Funko Pop is one of the most expensive figurines from the Funko Pop world, breaking a record in 2022 when it was sold for $100,000.

Jewelry

Jewelry can also be a good option to collect, as it can generate returns and increase its value in time. This applies even more if that particular piece of jewelry has been made with gold or silver, as precious metals are considered a popular investment in times of crisis. Collectors are particularly interested in high-quality jewelry with rare and fine gemstones that will likely not lose its high price and maintain a high resale value. The factors that can increase the value of the jewelry are the type of metal, where purity levels and superior carat will always command a higher price. Gold, for example, is among the most popular jewelry metals whose value is influenced by weight, purity, or the current price from the market. So, if gold jewelry has a higher karat, such as 24K or 18K, this can increase its value.

Platinum is also a good metal when searching for jewelry pieces because it is rare, even more than gold. This is why platinum can appreciate in value, as it has a limited supply and intrinsic qualities. After the type of metal of jewelry, the gemstones are also an important factor that can increase value over time. Then comes craftsmanship and quality, which are also factors that can make a piece of jewelry appreciate in time. So, when looking for a piece of jewelry, collectors should pay attention to the details in which the jewelry has been made, such as the finishing touches or the gemstone's placement, as this can increase the value.

Conclusion

Investing can be boring, but that doesn't apply to alternative investments that can be very fun to search and collect. It is always exciting to look for hidden treasures, and another great advantage of these types of investments is that they come in a wide variety. You can also invest in cars, vintage toys, coins, and jewelry, and the list continues.

However, these collections won't necessarily guarantee a good return on your investments, as you need to take more into account, including quality, historical significance, or craftsmanship, that can help these pieces appreciate their value.