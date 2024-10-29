* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

When we hear the terrible news about those who have fallen, it’s important to remember this powerful statement recorded in the Talmud: “Anyone who sheds tears over an upright person who died, God counts his tears and places them in His treasury.”

Anyone who cries when they hear about these great losses should know that their tears are counted and stored on high. Rav Kook explains it in way: There is value to our sorrow and grief; our tears have an impact in heaven.

For we are not crying over something trivial or insignificant—ours is a holy anguish that is linked to eternity, emerging from deep within our hearts and the hearts of the Jewish people.

When we feel sorrow that is justified- God counts each and every tear. These tears are not a sign of weakness but, on the contrary, signify our deep connection to that which is holy and good. With each tear that we shed, we are expressing our commitment to continuing to bring more light into our world—these are tears that do not fall down but rise up to the greatest heights.