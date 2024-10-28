At the request of the Israel Police, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, fulfilled a dream for a special child afflicted with muscular dystrophy in Samaria.

The unit's dog handlers put on a moving exhibition, with the dogs, together with the Israel Police and Border Police, demonstrating the various equipment used by the police.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented, "The sacred mission of putting a smile on the face of a sweet child is no less important than any life-saving mission we perform as a matter of course."

"We are pleased to assist the Israel Police in routine and emergency situations, out of loyalty and dedication and in full partnership for the sake of the people of Israel."

"We thank the Israel Police's Ariel station for the great privilege of joining the exhibition fr this pure soul."