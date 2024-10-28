Today (Monday), as part of a week of paying tribute to IDF soldiers wounded in the "Swords of Iron" War, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with the wounded, their families, and the medical teams, expressing his gratitude for their contributions and efforts in the war. Additionally, the Chief of the General Staff presented a certificate of appreciation to the Director of Soroka Medical Center, Professor Shlomi Kodesh.

Chief of Staff Halevi stated, "The path to recovery is no less challenging than fighting on the battlefield. When your comrades are fighting in the field and know that you’re here making progress – it strengthens them. The partnership and connection between the medical personnel, the air squadrons, and troops in the field – they are our strength. To the medical teams, I hear from the wounded and their families about their feelings regarding your extraordinary contribution."

"Every part of the chain of treatment, from the first medic in the field to the ongoing support in rehabilitation – you are saving lives," Halevi said.