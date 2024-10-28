In the Shiva house of a fallen soldier, 10-year-old Ariel* shocked the room into silence when he spoke about his father. “We were meant to go on a trip together for my birthday - just us two. It’s never going to happen now. Not this birthday, not ever. When he hugged us goodbye, he promised he would return, but he was killed instead.”

Ariel is one of 74 children whose fathers were killed in combat this month. Newly orphaned, many echoed similar sentiments to Ariel, reeling from the sudden loss of their father. Many of the men killed in combat have children at home, who are currently sitting Shiva, and the families reached out to the public for help.

A fund was opened to give these children what their fathers can’t. The fund will go to cover Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, and education costs that their fathers would have taken responsibility for. Despite the tragedy, their families are determined that they have a secure financial future.

The families have requested that Shomrei Yisroel open a fund for each orphan, with a goal of raising $20,000 per child. “Their fathers gave up their lives for the country, this is our only chance to give back” Readers can donate in memory of a soldier by visiting the Shomrie Yisroel crowdfunding page.

