Margarita Simonyan, Russian propagandist, on Sunday posted on social media, relating a recent conversation she had with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

During their conversation, reported on in Hebrew by Kan, Abbas called Israel an "American colonial project."

According to Simonyan, she and Abbas were eating breakfast and drinking coffee when he told her, "We have no issues with Jews, we're neighbors and live many years together. We have an issue with the US. They are the ones perpetrating everything. Who brought Zionism to this country? The colonizers."

She added, "He kept repeating this the whole time, and explained that it's America, and if not for America - none of this would exist. 'If America would stop supporting it - it would disappear.'"

"I asked permission to publicize what he said, and he agreed."

During their conversation, Abbas mentioned that he had been under pressure not to support Russia, but waved away Simonyan's thanks for his support, saying, "It's our duty to support Russia."