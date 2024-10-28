As the conflict in Israel continues, ZAKA360 is facing a new challenge: providing essential shivah supplies to families mourning the loss of loved ones.

The organization's Shivah Gemach, which offers everything a family needs to sit shivah with dignity—such as chairs for mourners, benches for visitors, a portable Torah Ark, and a Torah—is struggling to keep up with the tragic rise in demand.

"A shivah is more than a ritual; it is a crucial process for healing and reflection," a ZAKA360 spokesperson explains.

"By providing these essential items, we help families maintain dignity in mourning, giving them the support they need to grieve properly."

As numbers of casualties continue to rise, the demand for ZAKA360’s services is expected to grow exponentially. The organization emphasizes that without additional support, the ability to provide for every grieving family remains uncertain.

This is more than just a logistical issue, Zaka360 explains—it’s about providing a space for grief. Sponsors are needed to help fund essential supplies.

