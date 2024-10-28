In the past month, 74 children have become orphans after their fathers were killed during combat in Lebanon. These men were reservists who had served over 200 days since the start of the war. They left their families not realizing that they would never return.

14 soldiers fell over the last days of Sukkot, with 4 more soldiers killed in action after engaging in clashes with Hezbollah units. The families include a Rabbi with eight children and a pregnant wife who lost her husband.

The 74 orphans are now facing a lifetime of milestones, bedtimes, and Shabbat meals with no father present. The families have turned to Shomrei Yisroel to help secure their children's futures. A fund has been opened for each child, with the goal of $20,000 each.

A close friend of one family shared, “The children have been hysterical since the loss of their father. They have what they need right now, but it’s the future that’s frightening. The children need this fund to give them the future that their father can’t give them. Their fathers gave up their lives for the country, this is our chance to give back.”

