Near disaster at the Ramat David Airbase: Two days ago, a fighter jet that began to take off for a strike in Lebanon nearly collided with another fighter jet due to a mistaken authorization by the control tower, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, the incident ended without damage or injury.

The incident occurred when two F-16 fighters waited on the tarmac to receive authorization for takeoff. At the same time, the control tower authorized another jet to cross the runway.

The first jet, which was loaded with fuel and munitions, opened a burner and began to taxi, but when it reached a speed of 250 KMPH (155 MPH) and was about to leave the ground, the pilot noticed the third plane. At this point, the pilot noticed the problem, cut the engine, and turned the plane, and the two planes passed each other.

The Air Force opened an inquiry into the incident and how the control tower gave the mistaken authorization.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "In the incident, an accident between two fighter jets during takeoff due to wrongful authorization by the control tower, while another jet was on the runway, was avoided. The crews reacted quickly and professionally and a severe safety incident was averted. The incident will be investigated, there is no damage to property or injuries."