Alterman's poem was based on Chaim Weizmann's prophetic reaction to the UN's 1947 decision known as the Partition Plan: "The state will not be given to the Jewish people on a silver platter." It was not. And yet it was. The Silver Platter has remained our young people.

And the Land was not tranquil, caught in battle and war

Boundaries smoking, ground red with blood.

But the nation draws on her strength once again

With uplifted heart and tearful eyes

She is preparing for the future, she will rise in the moonlight

And stand facing them, in wonder and joy,

As before her, a young girl and boy approach

And slowly march to face the nation.

He is wearing tzitzit, she a long skirt

He comes from reserve duty, she from national service

He from learning Torah in yeshivot, in military preparatory programs and she from post high-school midrashot

They come from settlements, from the cities and the towns

From every field, from medicine, hi-tech and agriculture they come

Eternally glowing, composed and calm

Behind them are generations of hope and longing.

They are the first to fall, the words "Shma, Hear, O Israel" on their lips.

And then the nation, awash in fear and doubt, asks,

"Who are you?", and the two

Reply serenely: "We are the eternal silver platter,

Upon which the State of the Jews stands."

That is what they will say, and they will continue to praise God.

And the rest, yet untold,

Will be penned in the Chronicles of Israel.