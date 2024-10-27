A short time before the Israeli strike on Iran late Friday night, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sent a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of the Cabinet in which he wrote that "the war is being run without a compass," Channel 13 reported.

"The state of matters in which we conduct ourselves, without a valid compass, and without updating the war's objectives, harms the management of the campaign and the decisions of the cabinet," the minister claimed.

He added that in his opinion, in the Gaza Strip, Israel must work to "establish a reality without a military threat, prevent the advancement of terrorist capabilities, bring back the hostages, and advance an alternative to Hamas. In Lebanon, it is necessary "to create a security reality which allows the residents of the north to return home quickly."

Gallant further wrote that the campaign against Iran must bring "deterrence and keep Iran out of the war," and regarding Judea and Samaria, he added: "Prevention of a violent outburst by fighting terrorism."

The Prime Minister's Office commented: "This is a perplexing letter, there is one compass and that is the war's objectives as decided by the cabinet. They are constantly being considered and have even been added to recently."