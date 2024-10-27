ZAKA volunteers, some of whom were the among the first to arrive at Kibbutz Nir Oz following the October 7th Massacre, toured the kibbutz on Sunday to stand with the community, a quarter of whose members were either murdered or abducted during the attack.

The tour, which was held on the official state day of mourning for the war, was led by Ada Bazar, who together with her family survived the massacre in the kibbutz.

The volunteers read the Kaddish prayer at the home of the Siman Tov family, where Tamar and Johnny were murdered together with their three children, five-year-olds Arbel and Shahar, and two and a half-year-old Omer.