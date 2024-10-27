IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Saturday at the Kirya military headquarters with members of the General Staff Forum, following the IDF strike in Iran.

“Our message is very, very clear, and it connects with events that have occurred throughout the Middle East in recent months - 'any threat, anywhere, at any time, we will know how to reach it, we will know how to strike,'" Halevi stated following the situational assessment.

"This message is now significantly reinforced. We have used only a portion of our capabilities; we can do much more.

"We struck strategic systems in Iran, which carries great importance, and we will now see how things develop. We are prepared for all scenarios in every arena,” he added.