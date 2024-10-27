Due to the security situation, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a leading Rabbi of the "Lithuanian" (non-hassidic) haredi community, instructed his students to cancel all planned trips during their study break.

"All trips will be canceled and the students will sit in the study hall to study Torah for the merit of Klal Yisrael (the entire Jewish nation), for the return of the abductees and for the speedy recovery of the wounded," Rabbi Hirsch instructed.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to cancel all our trips, that were planned with great effort, despite the loss of over a million shekels to our organization," said Rabbi Yehuda Weissfish, chairman of the Yeshiva Union.

"And just as we have received merit for this demand, so we will receive merit for canceling our plans," he said.

The Bnei Brak municipality also announced the cancellation of planned trips. "Trips scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are canceled," read the message sent to the coordinators.

"We are in contact with the leaders of the community and are coordinating with them if and what activities will be possible. We will let the public know when we have reached a decision."